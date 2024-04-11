Striking doctors

Think deeply about salary issue

Striking doctors in a procession along Uhuru Highway in Nairobi on April 9, 2024.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Mutuma Mathiu

Media consultant at Steward-Africa and former Editor-in-Chief of Nation Media Group.

What you need to know:

  • The government will spend Sh136 billion in salary increments for civil servant by the end of the next financial year.
  • Where a government puts public money must have some relationship with the country’s most pressing needs.
  • Government salaries are a tale not of Robin Hood but of ‘Robbing Hood’ and poor taxpayers: The accounts of public servants are swimming in ‘job satisfaction’.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Why Raila Odinga mulls consensus in ODM Party elections

    Raila and ODM elections

  2. PREMIUM Six counties, Sh33bn unclear spending and auditor’s adverse opinion

  3. PREMIUM How Kenya Airways passengers lost Sh4.3 billion on ticket expiry breach

  4. PREMIUM Life and times of June Chebet Moi

    The late June Chebet with her brother, former Baringo Senator Gideon Moi.

  5. PREMIUM 'How my co-wife secretly cremated our husband'

    Gavel