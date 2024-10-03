The Earthwise Summit 2024, hosted by Nation Media Group (NMG), is on at the Nairobi National Park.

The main agenda this year is one of transformative action, re-imagination and an unwavering commitment to seeking solutions to climate change.

The convening of the event is a response to escalating vulnerability of the world to climate change events such as ravaging drought cycles, flooding, soaring temperatures and the surge in animal to humans’ infections, among other unpredictable manifestations of climate change.