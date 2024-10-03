Police on the spot as missing taxi driver Victoria Mumbua found dead

Police are on the spot after taxi driver Victoria Mumbua, who went missing a week ago, and once said to be alive, was found dead in Maai Mahiu on Wednesday.

Her relatives have positively identified her body at City Mortuary in Nairobi, where the remains were taken after being found lying on the Maai Mahiu-Naivasha highway.

An earlier Police report had erroneously indicated that Mumbua was found alive but unconscious in Migori. However, it later emerged that this was not the case, with her family saying they had not been notified.

"We found her unconscious near the embankment of Uriri dam and with serious injuries in both the head and hands," police spokesperson Resila Onyango said on Monday.

It has since emerged that both the police headquarters and Ms Muloki’s family in Mombasa may have been duped by unknown people.

Shocking end

The shocking find ends the family’s week-long desperate search for their kin who went missing while ferrying a passenger from Mombasa to Kwale.

“It’s her,” said her devastated brother, Meshack Kingi, moments after viewing his sister’s body.

“She was picked from Maai Mahiu on Friday.”

Detectives say the passenger Mumbua was ferrying before she disappeared, Mr Edwin Ngetich, is the main suspect in her suspected murder.

The grief-stricken family now faces the painful task of awaiting a post-mortem to determine the cause of her death.

"We suspect she was strangled and dumped on Friday, and brought to City Mortuary and booked as an identified body,” said Mr Kingi.

This latest development opens a new chapter for the grieving family as it confronts unanswered questions.

The discovery of the woman’s body also raises question the conduct of police, who days ago told the media that Mumbua had been found alive in Migori County.

Offline trip

According to Mumbua’s family, Ng’etich, a returning client had requested to be ferried to Samburu on Friday morning, claiming that he loved her services and the two agreed to leave Mombasa at 5am.

However, this time it was different as Ng'etich requested to do the trip offline. That was the last time Mumbua, a mother of three, was seen.

Mr Kingi was concerned when he tried reaching his sister, who has been working with Mombasa Uber services for years, but her phone had been switched off.