Rigathi Gachagua

Rigathi Gachagua rebrands: DP cuts new image as he tones down attacks

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at his official residence in Karen, Nairobi, on February 13, 2024.

Photo credit: DPCS

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The DP has recently cut the figure of a changed man—from an abrasive and polarising political figure to embracing a laid-back demeanour.
  • He has been holding regular meetings with MPs from his political backyard, with at least three meetings every week.

