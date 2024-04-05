Rigathi Gachagua rebrands: DP cuts new image as he tones down attacks

Recent frequent meetings with Mt Kenya political leaders and a move to mend fences with the Kenyatta family have raised eyebrows over Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s political game plan.

The DP has recently cut the figure of a changed man—from an abrasive and polarising political figure to embracing a laid-back demeanour with less talking and more action.

Mr Gachagua has been holding regular meetings with MPs from his political backyard, with at least three meetings every week, in what is seen as galvanising the region’s political base.

Those close to him say he has learnt from his boss that if you want to be the President, you don’t wait to be anointed; you scheme and work towards it. President William Ruto started working on his 2022 presidential bid when he was elected President Uhuru Kenyatta’s deputy in 2013.

The meetings have been in regard to agriculture reforms in the region and the impact of taxes on farmers. The fight against illicit brews, a menace in the region, has also featured prominently in the meetings, mostly held at his official residence in Karen.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in Hiriga village, Nyeri County on October 2, 2023. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

Two days ago, Mr Rigathi hosted government leaders who are members of the PCEA church in Karen ahead of the installation of the church’s moderator Rev Thegu Mutahi. The meeting was attended by more than 17 MPs from the Mt Kenya region led by National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah.

Governor Susan Kihika, Cabinet secretaries Alice Wahome and Zachariah Njeru, as well as principal secretaries Joseph Mungai Mbugua (Roads) and Ephantus Kimotho (Irrigation) were also in attendance.

Two days before this, the DP was in Thika town assuring residents of the government’s commitment to the war against illicit brews, drugs and substance abuse.

On March 28, he had a meeting with small-scale traders where he assured them that the government is keen to improve their working environment through adjustment of legal, policy and administrative measures.

“Today, I had an engagement with small-scale traders from Nairobi as they shared concerns and proposals on removing obstacles for a smooth business environment,” he said.

Trying to cut a national figure, the DP has also been hosting leaders from other regions, with those from Samburu, led by Governor Jonathan Lelelit being the latest.

He has also been involved in sports—he officially opened the Talanta Motorsport Academy and hosted athlete.

Political commentator Javas Bigambo said DP Gachagua has been a man in political turmoil but has had to rethink his political footsteps so that he does not remain isolated. He pointed out that the DP did not initially portray the image of a national politician after taking power, remaining in pre-election rhetoric and cutting the image of a divisive leader.

In a way, said Mr Bigambo, Mr Gachagua started feeling isolated in Mt Kenya and nationally as he was being considered a DP for the region and not Kenya. With the emergence of MP Ndindi Nyoro, he added, the DP had to rethink his political footsteps.

“Reaching out to the Kenyattas was the first step to show he was starting to move away from being confrontational. This political reshaping is to try and neutralise opponents from Mt Kenya and show that he is willing to learn from his mistakes,” said Mr Bigambo.

The DP is said to be keen to reconcile with the Kenyattas before of the President. The fear, observers is that if the President Ruto and his predecessor patch up without him, he may lose his grounding in the Mountain.

The new-look Mr Gachagua is a far-cry from the man who came into office guns blazing, even attacking Mr Kenyatta during his swearing in at Kasarani Stadium. The attacks continued, with the former Mathira MP turning his former boss and his family into a political punching bag.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua shakes hands with Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro during a fundraiser in Kigumo, Murang’a County on February 10, 2024. Photo credit: DPCS

But more was to come. The DP said Kenya is like a limited company with shareholders (those who voted for them) whose interest come first.

Holding the President at ransom, Mr Gachagua warned that Mt Kenya would rebel against any proposal that could lead to a truce between President Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga during the bipartisan talks.

He added that the talks would get Mr Odinga nowhere and termed the discussions a waste of time.

“I have since put a condition on President Ruto that if the talks end in a handshake, Mt Kenya will rebel,” he said.

The divisive utterances and segregation of communities forced the President to come out and say all Kenyans would be served equally and that he would visit every corner of the country to commission development projects. He made it clear that no region would be discriminated against based on its voting patterns during the 2022 elections.

The DP then came under siege as competing forces within his Mt Kenya backyard threatened his political career, with calls to have him dropped as President Ruto’s running in 2027 and replaced with Mr Nyoro.

Then there was the threat in the form of former Mungiki leader Main Njenga, who has declared himself the region’s political kingpin.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta. Mr Gachagua apologised to the former First Lady for what he called "political madness". Photo credit: Nation Media Group

But complicating matters further has been the growing camaraderie between President Ruto and Mr Odinga. The President is backing Mr Odinga’s bid to become the Africa Union Commission chairperson.

The DP has since toned down his attacks on Mr Kenyatta and his fiery criticism of opponents. He has been on a mission to woo his former critics and reduce perceived antagonism as he seeks to bolster his influence in Mt Kenya.

Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi said that the DP has not changed per se, but has only gained more qualities as a leader.

“I have known him for 15 years and I cannot say he has changed. He is the same person but has learned new things since assuming the position. He has maintained his true colours,” he said.