Rigathi Gachagua and former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta

Gachagua's Mama Ngina forgiveness talk opens lid on Kenya’s curious politics of apologies

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta. Mr Gachagua apologised to the former First Lady for what he called "political madness".

By  Elvis Ondieki

  • DP Gachagua asked for forgiveness from former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta for dragging her name into the 2022 election politics.
  • Given the slippery nature of politics, those targeted by the apologies often take them with a pinch of salt.
  • Like the Atwoli-Ruto apology, a number of political apologies in Kenya have been related to transitions from one president to another.

