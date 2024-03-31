Former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta. 

Influence of Mama Ngina in politics of the mountain

Former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta. 

Photo credit: File
logo (11)

By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mama Ngina Kenyatta is a no ordinary leader in Mount Kenya politics.
  • At the age of 29 she became the pioneer first lady, and at the age of 77 became mother to the fourth president.
  • DP Gachagua has publicly asked for apology for defiance and dirty campaigns targeting her during the last elections.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM How unique Easter drama in churches is now attracting huge audiences

  2. PREMIUM Kenya’s curious politics of apologies

    Rigathi Gachagua and former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta

  3. PREMIUM Two governors caught up in Sh2bn land row

  4. PREMIUM The Sh50bn legal fees nightmare facing counties

    Nancy Gathungu