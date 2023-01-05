Raila allies: From dream team to shadow cabinet

They were the men and women to carry Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party boss Raila Odinga’s vision and dreams and would have been part of his 22-member Cabinet had he won the presidency.

So confident was Mr Odinga of their roles in his would-be government — and their place in it — that he named them to different portfolios nearly two months to the August 9 General Election.

While unveiling Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua as his running mate on May 16, Mr Odinga named Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka the Chief Cabinet Secretary. He would have a supervisory role over the implementation of government projects.

Ms Karua was named Cabinet Secretary for Justice and Constitutional Affairs, on top of her role of Deputy President. Also named to the Raila Cabinet were former Mombasa governor Ali Hassan Joho (Lands), his Kakamega counterpart Wycliffe Oparanya (Treasury), Peter Munya (Agriculture) and Eugene Wamalwa (Defence).

With the elections over, the focus has now shifted to how Mr Odinga plans to organise his opposition, with the six expected to play a key role were the Azimio boss to actualise his plan to form a Shadow Cabinet to check on government.

"Dream deferred"

Yesterday, Mr Oparanya, the Azimio National Coalition Executive Committee (NCEC) chairperson, in his reflection on the plans by Mr Odinga, said it’s only “a dream deferred.”

“Those promises are now water under the bridge. They are a dream deferred. Part of our plan now is to have a Shadow Cabinet that will help our leader in our next course as well as planning and pushing for the reforms we want, which will target the electoral commission, judiciary and executive,” Mr Oparanya said.

The former Kakamega governor said the coalition will roll out activities aimed at rescuing the people of Kenya and ensuring the continuation of the reform journey. Mr Musyoka had also earlier revealed plans by the coalition to form its shadow cabinet that will put President William Ruto’s administration in check to ensure proper use of public resources.

Suna East MP Junet Mohammed addressing the press in this photo taken on April 21, 2022 during the inaugural Azimio la Umoja Coalition Party Council meeting at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) that was chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

He said it is through the Shadow Cabinet that the coalition will oversight Dr Ruto’s government effectively. The Shadow Cabinet, he noted, would mirror the actual Cabinet and articulate alternative policies to keep the government in check. In a Shadow Cabinet arrangement, the leader of the opposition appoints people to specific areas of policy to challenge their counterparts in government.

And, although Mr Musyoka was often dismissed as a flip-flopping leader during the campaigns, the 68-year-old soft-spoken ex-vice president has put himself strategically perhaps in anticipation that Mr Odinga will not run for President in 2027.

Kalonzo plans

Having shelved his ambition for the sake of Mr Odinga and missing out on the running mate position, the August General Election gave the Wiper boss an opportunity to reinvent himself by delivering more votes to the former Prime Minister than all the other bigwigs in Azimio.

Pundits are of the view that Mr Musyoka is likely to remain active in keeping President Ruto’s administration in check, a move that is likely to give him an upper hand in 2027 in the event that Mr Odinga does not vie as Mr Musyoka would inherit his strongholds.

Political risk analyst Dismas Mokua yesterday told Nation that although it could be construed that Mr Musyoka has taken over the face of opposition, Mr Odinga could make a comeback as had only decided to take a low profile after the loss.

“The loss has had an emotional toll on him and he needs time to recuperate besides doing the emotional stock-taking. This requires time. That is why an impression has been created that he has taken a back seat. He has merely taken a sabbatical,” he added.

Other top Azimio honchos who were headed for senior positions in Mr Odinga’s administration if he won the elections are former Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu — who dropped her bid for a second term on the back of a promise for a higher post in the Azimio government — and Kanu Chairman Gideon Moi.

Mr Moi was instrumental in the talks that returned Mr Musyoka to the coalition’s fold after he protested and threatened to go solo in the polls.

Others are former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth, ex-Emgwen MP Stephen Tarus, former Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui and ex-Murang’a Woman Rep Sabina Chege.

Other Azimio luminaries who were likely to be considered for the coveted government positions were Dr Matiang’i, Mr Mucheru, former Defence CS Eugene Wamalwa, Azimio Executive Director Raphael Tuju, former Murang’a and Kisii Governors Mwangi Wa Iria and James Ongwae respectively, as well as ex-Head of Public Service Dr Sally Kosgei. Mr Munya told Nation that he is currently involved in other activities following the unexpected 2022 results.

Mr Wamalwa is concentrating on driving the Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K). He says he is “settling down.” Initially, he disclosed that he would go back to practising the law as he strategises for 2027.

“Yes, I am going back to practising law. My party will stand strongly shoulder to shoulder with other Azimio affiliates in the opposition to check this administration. If there’s a time Kenya ever needed a strong opposition, it is now,” said Mr Wamalwa.