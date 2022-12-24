I will announce my next political move in January, Raila now says

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition chief Raila Odinga has told supporters that he will announce his next political move next month.

The opposition leader, who accused IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati of bungling the 2022 presidential election, said the fight for justice is on course.

“This matter is not over. I will give direction at the beginning of January,” he said during the burial of former councillor James Ochieng Ruku in Awendo, Migori County.

He added that he would continue fighting for democracy “to ensure the will of Kenyans is not diverted by a few selfish people”.

“We cannot have a situation where only a few individuals make decisions on who is going to lead the country after Kenyans have exercised their right to vote,” he said.

The ODM leader said it was irregular for Mr Chebukati to declare Dr William Ruto the presidential election winner despite the objection by a majority of the IEBC commissioners, including deputy chairperson Juliana Cherera.

“The four commissioners are being treated badly while Chebukati and his team are seen as angels. The truth will come out soon,” he said.

“People who stole the vote are running around insulting us as if they own this country.”

Mr Odinga dismissed ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo and other leaders attacking him during the distribution of relief food in Nyanza.