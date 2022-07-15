Karua vows to be a no-nonsense Justice CS

Azimio la Umoja presidential running mate Martha Karua has promised to live up to her no-nonsense reputation once appointed as the Justice and Constitutional Affairs Cabinet Secretary.

Speaking at an Azimio rally in Mombasa, Karua vowed zero tolerance on graft once she assumes her promised CS role.

'Those that know me, understand that I don't play nor laugh when it comes to work, we shall sweep out all corrupt individuals" she said.