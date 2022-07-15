Karua vows to be a no-nonsense Justice CS
Azimio la Umoja presidential running mate Martha Karua has promised to live up to her no-nonsense reputation once appointed as the Justice and Constitutional Affairs Cabinet Secretary.
Speaking at an Azimio rally in Mombasa, Karua vowed zero tolerance on graft once she assumes her promised CS role.
'Those that know me, understand that I don't play nor laugh when it comes to work, we shall sweep out all corrupt individuals" she said.
During the running mate unveiling ceremony held at KICC in May, Azimio flag bearer Raila Odinga announced that should his movement ascend into power, Karua will not only be a deputy president, but also the Cabinet Secretary for Justice and Constitutional Affairs.