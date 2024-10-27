President Ruto warns leaders against divisive politics

President William Ruto has cautioned leaders against propagating divisive politics while reiterating his commitment to unite Kenyans and introduce reforms that will transform the country’s economy.

The Head of State on Sunday said the country would not attain meaningful development if some leaders engage in divisive politics.

“As leaders, we have a responsibility to unite all Kenyans and support programmes that will transform our nation instead of engaging in divisive politics that will retract (sic) gains made in development,” said Dr Ruto when he attended a church service at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Moiben, Uasin Gishu County.

While he did not mention names, his comments come a week after Rigathi Gachagua was impeached as deputy president by both the National Assembly and the Senate on 11 grounds, including charges of promoting regional and tribal agenda at the expense of national unity.

Mr Gachagua, who obtained court orders stopping the swearing-in of Prof Kithure Kindiki as the new deputy president, is still fighting for his seat at the High Court.

Dr Ruto defended the ongoing reforms in the agriculture sector, including the provision of subsidised fertiliser to farmers, noting that it has boosted crop productivity.

“The timely distribution of subsidised fertiliser coupled with favourable climatic conditions has increased maize yield from 40 million bags to 67 million bags, enabling the country to attain food security,” said Dr Ruto.

“The inflation rate has likewise dropped from 9.6 percent in 2022 to the current 3.6 per cent thus lowering prices of most commodities and improving the standard of living for most Kenyans.”

He said his administration was committed to pushing on with reforms that would boost crop production while protecting farmers against exploitation by cartels.

“We shall safeguard farmers against any form of exploitation by ensuring that they sell their produce at a reasonable rate to transform agriculture into a profitable investment,” said Dr Ruto.

However, he steered clear of appeals by local leaders to have the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) purchase the produce at Sh4,000 per a 90 kg to cushion farmers against exploitation by middlemen who are offering Sh2,000.

President Ruto instead said his government has procured sufficient subsidised fertiliser for the next planting season while urging maize and wheat farmers in the region to diversify to other lucrative crops like coffee, avocado and macadamia.

He petitioned Cooperative Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya to hasten reforms in the New Kenya Cooperative Creameries (New KCC) to empower dairy farmers to profit from the investment.

“It is unrealistic that processors pay farmers Sh50 per litre while they sell the produce to consumers at Sh100 per litre. We need to bridge the cap to ensure that both the producer and consumer are not exploited,” said Dr Ruto.

On education, he disclosed that an additional 11,000 classrooms are required to facilitate the transition to Grade Nine and challenged MPs to help put up the facilities.

“We have already absorbed 46,000 intern teachers on a permanent and pensionable basis and 20,000 others are to be recruited. However, 11,000 classrooms are required for the transition to Grade 9 and MPs are tasked to put up 6,000 of the classrooms,” said President Ruto while asking the MPs to construct ICT hubs in every ward to help create digital jobs for the youth to ease the high unemployment rate.

He defended the new university funding model noting that it enables all students, irrespective of their social background, to access further education.

“The funding model guarantees fairness to all students joining university and tertiary institutions by ensuring that they are treated fairly,” said President Ruto.

He admitted that the shift to the Social Health Authority (SHA) was faced with manageable challenges and urged Kenyans to register with the system to enable them to access quality health services.

“Transition to the new health system has its own challenges but we are determined to overcome them and release additional funds and ensure that it succeeds,” said Dr Ruto.

“We have gathered sufficient data to help equip our health facilities in terms of availability of drugs, equipment and human resources to enhance provision of health services,” added the Head of State.

The ODM legislators Peter Kaluma (Homa Bay MP) and Eddy Oketch (Migori senator) defended the broad-based government and expressed commitment to support President Ruto in uniting Kenyans.

“ODM is in the broad-based government to stay and we are ready to assist in uniting Kenyans for the sake of peace,” said Mr Kaluma.

The sentiments were echoed by Senator Oketch noting that national unity will steer the country to better development heights.