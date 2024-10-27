Impeached DP Rigathi Gachagua's state security restored

The government has reinstated part of impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s security detail.

Mr Gachagua, who had complained of his life being in danger after his security was withdrawn following his impeachment, on Sunday attended a Church function in Kiambu County with enhanced security.

“The state has reinstated part of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s security detail. In the same spirit, I urge the government to take the next honourable step and reinstate his employees as well. Justice must not only be done but must also be seen to be done,” Kiambu Senator Karungo wa Thang’wa said on Sunday.

Mr Thang’wa was among the leaders who accompanied Mr Gachagua to St James ACK Cathedral, Kiambu County on Sunday.

Former United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary-General Cleophas Malala who also attended the church event, confirmed that part of Mr Gachagua’s security detail had been restored.

“Yes, it’s true,” Mr Malala told Nation when reached.

Mr Gachagua’s neighbour in Karen, Nairobi also told Nation that a new team had been posted to his home.

“I was heading to my house when I was stopped by police officers and questioned where I was headed. After identifying myself they allowed me in. One of the officers told me they had been deployed to guard the former DP’s home,” said the neighbour.

Moments later, he disclosed that the team had once again left.

At the church function in Kiambu, Mr Gachagua was accompanied by his wife Dorcas, and joined by several leaders, who included host Senator Karungo wa Thang'wa (Kiambu), former UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala, senators; John Methu (Nyandarua), Joe Nyutu (Murang'a) and MPs Gathoni Wamuchomba (Githunguri), Njeri Maina (Kirinyaga Woman Rep), Wanjiku Muhia (Kipipiri), George Koimburi (Juja), Jayne Kihara (Naivasha), John Kagucia (Mukurwe-ini), Onesmus Ngogoyo (Kajiado North).

Others were; Benjamin Gathiru Mejja Donk (Embakasi Central), Teresiah Wanjiru (Nominated), MCAs from Kiambu, Murang'a and Kirinyaga as well as former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, among others.

Mr Gachagua’s public appearance on Sunday was a stark contrast to last week when he addressed journalists at Karen Hospital without any security.

A visit by the Nation to his home at the time revealed that save for a security guard hired from a private security firm, there was no other layer of protection of any form.

Previously manned by several state officers, the barrier installed some 40 metres before one gets to Mr Gachagua’s main gate had remained unguarded with persons and vehicles moving to his house doing so unfettered.