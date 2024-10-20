Ruto: SHIF will run smoothly after full migration from NHIF

President William Ruto has assured Kenyans that the controversial Social Health Authority (SHA) under the Universal Health Coverage will work, urging those in doubt to be patient.

He said healthcare remains a priority in his economic agenda where Kenyans will get access to preventive, promotive, curative, and emergency services.

"I call on all Kenyans to have faith and a little patience. In a matter of weeks, the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) will be serving efficiently. The value for money in this scheme will be undeniable once the migration from the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) is completed and the fund is fully operational," he said.

Speaking during the Mashujaa Day celebrations in Kwale County Sunday, he explained that Kenyans should have courage since real change ushers people to unfamiliar places.

The President said no one will lose their jobs in the process of the transformation from the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF).

"I want to assure all former employees and those serving under SHA that none will lose their jobs. We will make sure that everybody who has served is transitioned into the current one," said Mr Ruto.

He explained that already Sh3 billion has been released to settle outstanding payments to hospitals and other service providers.

He said as of the beginning of October, Sh12.9 million Kenyans were registered with the Social Health Authority (SHA).

All the public health institutions, along with 50 per cent of private facilities, were already enrolled to provide services.

The National Health Insurance Fund was rebranded to Social Health Authority on October 1 with a number of Kenyans facing challenges accessing medical care since the launch.

The new healthcare system was marred by legal challenges, including court orders.

Patients with chronic conditions such as kidney disease and cancer, who rely on regular dialysis and oncology treatments, have been particularly hard hit by the chaotic transition.

In her latest tour in Kwale County, Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa urged Kenyans to continue registering for the funds to access affordable health care, especially for the needy.

On affordable housing, the president said that the programme has made good progress so far with its targeted construction of 200,000 housing units annually.

The president said 124,000 housing units are at

different stages of completion across 75 sites in 37 counties.

“These projects include homes for military, police, and correctional services personnel, student accommodation, and private-sector developments,” he said.

The affordable housing programme was this year's key theme of the Mashujaa Day celebrations.