President Kenyatta cancels Ukambani tour over Covid-19 fears

President Uhuru Kenyatta meets a delegation of political leaders from the Lower Eastern counties of Kitui, Machakos and Makueni, to discuss the region’s development, at State House in Nairobi on June 14, 2021.

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Kitavi Mutua

What you need to know:

  • Political disagreements between Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and governors from Ukambani triggered the last minute cancellation.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday cancelled his two-day tour of the Ukambani region, citing fears that it may cause a further spread of the coronavirus.

