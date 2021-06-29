Contractors 'in overdrive' ahead of President Kenyatta's Kisumu visit

Construction of the Mamboleo flyover has resumed since President Uhuru Kenyatta visited Kisumu County for Madaraka Day celebrations, as seen in this picture taken on June 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

By  Rushdie Oudia

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The projects were to be launched when the head of State visited earlier this month but most were incomplete.

Contractors working on mega national government projects in Kisumu County are rushing to complete them before President Uhuru Kenyatta’s expected visit in August.

