President Kenyatta meets Ukambani leaders at State House

Ukambani leaders

Leaders from the Ukambani region are pictured during a meeting at Sarova Panafric Hotel in Nairobi on June 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Kitavi Mutua

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Elected leaders including governors, senators, members of parliament and select MCAs in the three county assemblies of Kitui, Machakos and Makueni were mobilised on Sunday night, and asked to attend the consultative meeting.

President Uhuru Kenyatta invited leaders from Ukambani region for a meeting at State House on Monday following disquiet over an alleged raw deal in the sharing of “Handshake” goodies.

