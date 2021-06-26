Wiper fights off claim it is seeking alliance with DP William Ruto

A Wiper MP on Friday claimed that they would be approaching Deputy President William Ruto for a political pact ahead of the 2022 elections, a statement that was, however, dismissed by the party’s top hierarchy.

The claim throws into a spin One Kenya Alliance, a loose coalition between Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) and Gideon Moi (Kanu).

Mr Patrick Makau, Mavoko MP, said the Wiper party is keen on working with Dr Ruto after being shortchanged by ODM in the Nasa coalition.

“Enough is enough! We do not require Raila Odinga’s support for Kalonzo Musyoka to vie for presidency. We will talk to Deputy President Ruto for an alliance. There are no permanent enemies in politics,” said Mr Makau.

He challenged Mr Odinga to support one of the former Nasa coalition co-principals for presidency, adding Wiper will not be subjected to political conmanship by the ODM party. “Let Mr Odinga demonstrate leadership by allowing One Kenya Alliance principals to choose one of them to run for presidency. It must not be him in every election,” he added.

Mombasa Governor Hassan Ali Joho early this week claimed that some Nasa chiefs were secretly negotiating with the DP ahead of 2022 General Election.

“Currently, we are even aware that some of them are negotiating with United Democratic Alliance (UDA) but as ODM we are not complaining,” he said.

DP Ruto confident of trouncing a Raila-Kalonzo coalition in 2022

Propaganda

But the claims of a possible coalition with Dr Ruto were quickly dismissed by Wiper party officials, who termed Mr Makau’s assertions as personal views, which have no blessings of the party.

“That is very strange,” Mr Musyoka told the Saturday Nation.

“It is not a statement of fact from the party. May be it is a personal view. As the vice-chairman of the party, I am not aware of any such discussions. I have had various meetings with my party leader over the last week and none of that has ever featured in our talks. I would treat such statement as a personal statement,” said Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr, the Wiper party vice-chairman.

Close aides of Mr Musyoka also dismissed Mr Makau’s claims as propaganda.

Mr Makau’s sentiments come several days after Mr Musyoka watered down chances of his party working with ODM ahead of the 2022 General Election and few days after Ukambani leaders met with President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House. Mr Musyoka is on record saying he would rather retire from elective politics than play second fiddle to Mr Odinga for a third time.

Nasa revival

During the former Kibwezi MP Kalembe Ndile’s burial in Makueni recently, Mr Odinga had hinted on reviving Nasa coalition that composed of Mr Wetangula, MrMudavadi and Mr Musyoka.

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has been rooting for unity of purpose between Mr Musyoka and other political leaders.

On the other hand, Mr Odinga shares political handshake with President Kenyatta, with whom they have been rooting for Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).