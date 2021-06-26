Wiper fights off claim it is seeking alliance with DP William Ruto

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka during an interview with the Nation at his office in Nairobi on June 16, 2021.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
logo (13)

By  Stanley Ngotho

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Close aides of Mr Musyoka also dismissed Mr Makau’s claims as propaganda. 
  • Kitui governor Charity Ngilu has been rooting for unity of purpose between Mr Musyoka and other political leaders. 

A Wiper MP on Friday claimed that they would be approaching Deputy President William Ruto for a political pact ahead of the 2022 elections, a statement that was, however, dismissed by the party’s top hierarchy.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. William Ntimama's widow dies

  2. Sossion's deputy briefly takes over after resignation

  3. Poland to immortalise refugees sent to Kenya after World War II

  4. Agency pledges action after political parties 'data breach'

  5. Cartel shootout leaves 18 dead in Mexico

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.