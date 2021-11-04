Petitioner wants Jimi Wanjigi campaigns stopped

Jimi Wanjigi

ODM presidential hopeful Jimi Wanjigi interacting with University students in Nairobi on November 3, 2021. He urged the youths not to vote for the current crop of leaders. 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In her filed complaint, Ms Catherine Wanjiku Irungu questions the authenticity of Mr Wanjigi’s ODM membership.
  • Petitioner also wants the party to discipline Wanjigi for using his campaign platforms to criticise Raila Odinga.

The battle for the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) presidential ticket has taken a twist following a petition against tycoon Jimi Wanjigi’s membership and campaigns lodged yesterday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.