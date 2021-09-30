ODM warns Wanjigi for opening ‘parallel’ party offices

Mr Raila Odinga’s ODM has threatened to discipline businessman Jimi Wanjigi for opening parallel party offices, escalating the conflict with the tycoon who has angered the top brass with his campaign for the party’s presidential ticket.

Wednesday, Mr Odinga chaired a meeting of the party’s Central Management Committee (CMC) which warned that members opening branch offices without the approval of the national office would face disciplinary action.

Although a statement released following the meeting did not mention names, the resolution was apparently targeted at Mr Wanjigi who has lately been critical of Mr Odinga and has in the past been accused by officials of opening party offices during tours to popularise his bid for the party’s presidential ticket.

The meeting by the ODM leadership resolved not to recognise any offices that had been opened without the blessings of headquarters.

“We wish to remind all members that whenever there is a need to open any party office, the same must be done in consultation with the national office, failure to which such offices will not be recognised,” read a statement signed by secretary-general Edwin Sifuna.

Disciplinary action

“Note that such brazen violation of the party’s rules will attract disciplinary action. The public and our members are urged not to enter into any leases or arrangements for such offices in the absence of confirmation in writing from the secretary-general,” it added.

ODM chairman John Mbadi told the Nation party offices are not owned by individuals hence any office opened must be sanctioned by the secretariat.

It is not clear how many offices Mr Wanjigi has opened, but in his recent visit to Mr Odinga’s backyard in Migori County, he said he wants to build 13 ODM offices in Mt Kenya region alone by the end of this month.

Mr Wanjigi, who has challenged Mr Odinga to back his bid for high office, has met ODM delegates in Nakuru, Nairobi and Mt Kenya region where he has also presided over the opening of party offices.

“We are going around the country, wherever ODM does not exist, opening party offices and recruiting members so that we can boost numbers and the party can win power in the next elections. We should not be restricted in any manner by demands that we must first come to the party,” Mr Wanjigi said recently.

On Wednesday, ODM leaders also urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to deploy more resources for the mass voter registration that is scheduled to start next month.

ODM claimed out of the seven million targeted new voters, more than half are in the party’s traditional strongholds and there should be no technical hitch during the registration.

Free membership registration

The party also extended the free party membership registration drive that has been going on for the last three months, citing overwhelming requests it got from the public.

Mr Wanjigi has had run-ins with ODM officials after he vowed to challenge Mr Odinga for the party’s presidential ticket.

ODM executive director Oduor Ong’wen has insisted Mr Wanjigi shouldn’t portray himself as an aspirant for the party’s presidential ticket since only governors Wycliffe Oparanya and Hassan Joho submitted applications when the party invited hopefuls.

On August 27, Mr Wanjigi stormed Orange House accompanied by some of his supporters and had a meeting with Mr Sifuna and Mr Ong’wen.

During the meeting, Mr Wanjigi protested the conduct of grassroots elections in some parts of the country, alleging the secrecy is contrary to the party’s nomination rules.

Opposed consensus

In a letter to Mr Sifuna dated September 9, Mr Wanjigi opposed the party’s plan to use consensus in picking branch officials.

Mr Mbadi termed Mr Wanjigi’s fight for the party ticket with Mr Odinga as a joke, alleging the businessman wants to derail his presidential ambitions.

ODM bigwigs gave Mr Wanjigi’s recent visit to Migori a wide berth as it did not have the blessings of the party. His visit was marred by chaos after his convoy was pelted with stones.