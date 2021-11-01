Raila Odinga
Plans for Raila Odinga’s big day in top gear

By  Justus Ochieng'

What you need to know:

  • The ODM leader is working on a pre-election coalition agreement with President Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party.
  • Suna East MP Junet Mohammed announced the ODM leader will address the nation on December 9.

ODM leader Raila Odinga is planning an elaborate political meeting in Nairobi on December 9, when he is expected to finally declare his 2022 presidential candidature.

