Uhuru OKA leaders meeting
File | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Uhuru Kenyatta meets OKA leaders in 2022 coalition talks

By  Sunday Nation Team

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s bid to unite opposition leaders to face off with his deputy William Ruto gained a new urgency after he met with One Kenya Alliance (OKA) leaders yesterday in a hastily arranged meeting.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.