Kenyans need empowerment, not handouts, Jimi Wanjigi tells Raila Odinga

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi has criticised ODM leader Raila Odinga over his Sh6,000 social protection promise to unemployed Kenyans.

In a bare knuckle attack on Mr Odinga, Mr Wanjigi, who is eyeing ODM party’s presidential ticket, stressed that it was not practical to pay each jobless Kenyan Sh6,000 under the current economic situation.

Speaking at Kutus AIPCA Church in Kirinyaga County on Sunday, Mr Wanjigi noted that the country requires Sh300 billion to pay jobless Kenyans annually.

He observed that Kenya is riddled with huge debts and it cannot support citizens who are struggling to survive.

“Where can the government get such colossal amounts of money to support jobless Kenyans?" he asked. He accused the ODM leader who is also eying the presidency of misleading Kenyans.

Mr Wanjigi said the National Social Security Act which is supposed to address unemployment in Kenya is in force but cannot be operationalised because the economy is at its lowest ebb.

Empowerment

"Mr Odinga is not sincere. He is in good books with the government and he should make this Act to function instead of making empty promises," he said.

The politician however said Kenyans required empowerment but not handouts.

“What Mr Odinga is talking about is meant to encourage laziness. Hardworking Kenyans’ money can't be given out to those who do nothing," he said.

Mr Wanjigi said that his ambition to take over the country's leadership was unstoppable.

He accused Mr Odinga of plotting to lock him out of the ODM presidential nominations.

"ODM is a party for everyone and the nominations should be transparent," he said.

He challenged the former prime minister to let the people decide who will be ODM presidential flag-bearer.

Party nominations

"If Mr Odinga is democratic enough, let him stop interfering with nominations," he said.

He dismissed claims that he wants to be the Mount Kenya spokesperson."I'm not interested in becoming a spokesperson, my quest is to become one of the elected leaders in the region," he said.

He pledged to woo voters to elect him as Kenya’s fifth president.

"I will reach out to voters and I'm confident that they will listen to me," he said, adding that Kenya requires a young person to steer it to greater heights of economic success.