Party loyalty won't be a factor in ODM in Coast 2022 nominations

Loyalty in the ODM party will not guarantee aspirants in next year’s General Election direct nominations for seats in Mombasa and Taita Taveta counties, the party’s strongholds.

Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir and his Mwatate counterpart Andrew Mwadime, both who are lifetime party members will have to go through nominations for governor.

Mr Nassir will face Mombasa businessman Suleiman Shahbal, who is now working with Governor Hassan Joho’s campaign team from the last elections. He is also working closely with the county on a number of projects that are likely to have an influence on his nomination.

On Saturday, party leader Raila Odinga and his deputy, Mr Joho, maintained that the party will conduct nominations and there would be no direct nominations.

“I respect Mr Nassir, who has played a critical role in Parliament but I would like to assure everybody ODM will conduct free and fair nominations then, to elect who will be the next Mombasa governor. It is up to you as voters. I welcome all who want to join the party to do so,” said Mr Odinga.

In the same function, Mr Mwadime tried to get the party leaders to support him in his bid for the Taita-Taveta governor’s position next year. The current governor, Mr Granton Samboja, is expected to join ODM to defend his seat.

Mr Samboja, who was elected on Wiper Party, has never attended any meeting or hosted party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, save for his swearing-in as the county boss, but he has hosted Mr Odinga several times and has been working closely with Mr Joho since he was elected.

Whenever Mr Musyoka visits the county, he is hosted by Deputy Governor Majala Mlagui, who serves as chairperson of the Young Wiper Democrats.

'Anything possible'

In an earlier interview, Taita Taveta Communications Director Dennis Onsarigo did not deny claims that his boss plans to change parties, but said an announcement will be made soon.

“Anything can happen in politics, your guess is as good as mine, but at the moment, the governor is focused on fulfilling his promises in this remaining time before we announce the next move to defend his seat next year,” Mr Onsarigo said.

Mr Samboja will go to the nomination against Mr Mwadime, who has served as Mwatate MP for three terms under ODM.

“I come here to support Mr Nassir for the good job he is doing and wish him well as he contests for Mombasa governor’s seat, but we ask the party to hold his hand and do the same to me as I go for the Taita Taveta governor’s position next year,” said Mr Mwadime during the launch of 3,000 Mvita households’ National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) health cover at Treasury Square in Mombasa.

Despite the party leaders not endorsing Mr Nassir, the function was a blessing for the host after Likoni MP Mishi Mboko, who had earlier declared she would vie for Mombasa governor’s seat, gave Mr Nassir her support.

Some of the elected leaders who supported Mr Nassir include Mombasa Senator Mohammed Faki, woman representatives Asha Hussein (Mombasa) and Gertrude Mbeyu (Kilifi) and MPs Zulekha Hassan (Kwale) Teddy Mwambire (Ganze), Mr Mwadime (Mwatate), and nominated Senator Agnes Zani.

Mr Joho has not publicly endorsed Mr Nassir, although he praised him for his development record.

The governor is seen to be playing politics and protecting his interests considering a number of projects in the county have been done in partnership with Mr Shahbal. They include the Sh6 billion Buxton housing project.