Coast unity bid hits turbulence

Hassan Joho, Amason Kingi

Governors Hassan Joho (Mombasa) Dhadho Godhana (Tana River) Granton Samboja (Taita Taveta) and Amason Kingi (Kilifi) during a press briefing at Mwakishimba, in Taita Taveta County. 

Photo credit: Lucy Mkanyika | Nation Media Group
By  Valentine Obara  &  Maureen Ongala

Supremacy battles pitting the three governors, competing tribal interests and interference by national political figures are among factors that collapsed the quest for a coast-based political outfit.

