Hassan Joho
Politics

Prime

Joho: Why ODM is seeking a coalition with Jubilee ahead of the 2022

By  Justus Ochieng'

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) deputy party leader, Hassan Joho, says the planned coalition with the ruling Jubilee party is aimed at transforming the March 9, 2018 ‘Handshake’ – the political truce -- between President Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga into a formal pact and to bring together all like-minded leaders for a united country ahead of the 2022 elections.

