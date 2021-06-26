Everyone except the voter is ready for elections

With barely 13 months left to the general election, the person least prepared for the exercise, other than the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), which will actually midwife it, is the person most critical to that activity – the ordinary Kenyan voter.

Almost everyone else one else is. Presidential hopefuls are ready, even if not all are explicit about it. Deputy President William Ruto has been ready for a long time, merely confirming this week that his campaign vehicle will be the United Democratic Alliance (UDA). Exiting President Uhuru Kenyatta is also ready with the recent clear endorsement that his support is gravitating the Nasa way.

All Nasa players are ready, except that each is waiting for an endorsement, one from fellow players, then from President Kenyatta and bizarrely, from maverick Raila Odinga, who in not saying that he is running, only confirms that he actually is running in spite of the major hurdle the court has placed in the path of the BBI Bill that could birth the referendum he so much craves to link the dots of his post-Uhuru sketch.

Musalia Mudavadi may passionately cite a “deficit of trust” within Nasa (the coalition on which Raila Odinga ran in the 2017 General Election on a deal in which he could support someone else this time around) while the predictably unpredictable Kalonzo Musyoka scoffs at the notion that he can support a Raila candidacy “for the third time”. But he is ready for the election nonetheless.

So is Mr Gideon Moi, the unconvincing “new” entrant into the hunt for presidency, but who won’t mind benefitting from the common notion that he could cash in on a political debt President Uhuru owes the late President Daniel arap Moi (Gideon’s father), who was very supportive and protective of the Kenyattas, and who publicly “anointed” Uhuru Kenyatta as his preferred successor in 2002.

Signs of readiness from those seeking elective posts in heightened tension and restlessness are evident.

From “accidental meetings” between DP Ruto and Governor Wycliffe Oparanya (an ODM presidential hopeful) to elaborate cultural rituals out of which the National Assembly Speaker is “enthroned” as the spokesperson for the Agikuyu community, people are seeking endorsements, recognition, affirmation or support as they angle for one or the other position.

Eyes on the big prize

Global high achiever Mukhisa Kituyi is ready too, even if his “grassroots consultations” strategy handed him a rather embarrassing show at the coast recently. That notwithstanding, his eyes remain on the big prize and he continues knocking on doors, however reluctant they may be to open!

This frenzy is intense down to the level of ward reps. Rivalry is extreme among those seeking governorship, a coveted prize that richly rewards rent seekers and brokers that see pots of cash where the reward should be selfless service!

In my county of Trans Nzoia, for example, I see the loudest social media noisemakers presenting the battle as between Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa against Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya. Although the latter has not announced, he has not denied the presentation, and the altercations are very noisy, as they are in all counties, constituencies, and wards because the aspirants are ready. Everyone that seeks to be elected is ready, but the voter is not.

Between deciphering the mixed messages from the Health ministry on whether or not she can get the first (not second) jab of the Covid-19 vaccine, finding fees for new school terms that are coming at her faster than new strains of the pandemic, and worrying about delayed rains that signal food insecurity and grave financial stress, Wanjiku is not ready to engage with the civic burdens an election imposes on her!

She will encounter these well-prepared masters of deceit as she attends the burial of her siblings, friends, neighbour or relative. Some, in cowboy hats, dark shades and flowery shirts will drop off the skies in shiny iron birds while others check in with black off-roader fuel guzzlers with open roofs to allow the salutary hand wave.

She will listen to the rehearsed drivel that reminds her of a similar show five years ago and she will remember it is election show time and it is a her vote they want!

But she is not ready, or rather, not able to appreciate the nonsense being thrown at her for what it is.

The biggest challenge the civil society, IEBC, the switched-on youth, faith-based organisations, the media and progressive politicians face is to make Wanjiku ready to vote NO to all the nonsense around her next year.