Next polls offer perfect chance for political clean-up

Predictably, there were hardly any surprises in the Budget presented to Kenyans last Thursday because, as expected, taxes were imposed on items like bread and cooking gas, directly hitting the common person. Duty on motorcycles is going to impose a burden on a sector that has emerged as a leading employer of the youths (the occasional bad manners of boda bodas notwithstanding). There was a sprinkling of incentives to boost health and construction (for steel and iron users) sectors.

It was desperately lacking in any bold interventions to demonstrate resolve to curb spending and other glaring excesses, and show the focus one would expect to be placed on the sectors that can exploit the labour that Kenya has in abundance and make a real difference, like agriculture.

Not much was heard in response to persistent calls that one sure way to unlock the potential of the manufacturing sector is to implement a Local Content Mechanism (including legislation to give it force) that would require that all goods destined for sale in this country contain a certain amount of local content.

There was not much to cheer for universities, though hints that there finally may be relaxation to the illogical opposition to increasing student fees will be welcome. And although Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani put on a brave face about the prospects of success for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four agenda projects, none of them will be met by the time he leaves office next year.

This Budget, like many before it, will remind ordinary Kenyans that they are really on their own.

They will continue to pay heavily for the inefficiencies of government and its misplaced priorities.

Selfish intentions

For instance, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has been given Sh15 billion, which we can only assume is partly intended to finance the referendum since the next general elections will be factored in the 2022/2023 Budget.

It does not matter to the government that many people, including some leaders, have argued that a referendum cannot be a priority during a pandemic requiring an enormous amount of resources to deal with. The country has vaccinated less than one per cent of its people, and even fewer with the required double dose.

That the country is nonetheless being dragged into a referendum is courtesy of the obduracy of two gentlemen (the President and “his brother” Raila Odinga), each with his own selfish intentions of wanting the referendum before the general election.

In the face of the many challenges facing them, Kenyans must realise that they are not entirely helpless.

They hold the ultimate power to vote and legitimise these burdensome initiatives, as indeed they choose the many charlatans, thieves and hypocrites that very often frustrate any progressive proposals in national or county parliaments.

Two unique opportunities offer the public another chance to give life to the mantra that power belongs to the people.

Listen to fresh voices

It is time the public showed that might by rejecting the referendum if the BBI Bill survives the court hurdles and the referendum is allowed to happen. After rejecting it, they should then make the 2022 General Election, the country’s big political clean-up exercise.

And in this, the youth and women must lead the way simply because they are the majority voters.

They must ask the question that given the challenges that we face – from navigating our way out of the pandemic, tackling corruption, reviving the economy to create employment for the youth, to protecting the environment as we make the country food secure, reform education to future-proof the country, to building institutions that can outlive illegal actions of rogue leaders, etc – can the character offering to lead the country at all levels deliver?

At the top it seems like it is going to be an underwhelming choice from an uninspiring collection led by perennial challenger Raila Odinga, current Deputy President William Ruto, and maybe Musalia Mudavadi from the One Kenya Alliance (where they seem to be waiting on President Kenyatta to decide for them).

But we also have to choose governors, Members of Parliament and Senate, and the Members of County Assemblies that can make a significant difference if we choose well.

Listen to those offering to lead. Listen to the fresh voices. Do not recycle liars and thieves. Give hope a chance. Make 2022 the year that Kenya starts to shed off its political imbecility.