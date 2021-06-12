Next polls offer perfect chance for political clean-up

President Uhuru Kenyatta (centre), Deputy President William Ruto (left) and opposition leader and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga during the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report launch in Nairobi.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Tom Mshindi

Former Chief Editor of the Nation Group

What you need to know:

  • This Budget, like many before it, will remind ordinary Kenyans that they are really on their own. 
  • They will continue to pay heavily for the inefficiencies of government and its misplaced priorities. 

Predictably, there were hardly any surprises in the Budget presented to Kenyans last Thursday because, as expected, taxes were imposed on items like bread and cooking gas, directly hitting the common person. Duty on motorcycles is going to impose a burden on a sector that has emerged as a leading employer of the youths (the occasional bad manners of boda bodas notwithstanding). There was a sprinkling of incentives to boost health and construction (for steel and iron users) sectors.

