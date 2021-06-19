Give us leaders with integrity and keep the degrees

Wafula Chebukati

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati making his address on June 15, 2021 at Bomas of Kenya during the electoral body's strategic plan.
 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Tom Mshindi

Former Chief Editor of the Nation Group

What you need to know:

  • Moves to amend the law are afoot but whether or not it is changed is a moot point.
  • What the controversy does is scrutinise the place of a degree in political leadership in Kenya.

Predictably, the announcement by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati that aspirants for elective posts with no degrees will not be allowed to participate in the 2022 General Election has drawn indignation and anger against a law that is now seen as discriminatory.

