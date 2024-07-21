Orengo to Raila: We can’t work with President Ruto, let him sink alone

Siaya Governor James Orengo has criticised President William Ruto’s plan to form a broad-based government of national unity which his party leader, Mr Raila Odinga, supports.

Mr Orengo said Dr Ruto has reached a cul-de-sac and his ruling Kenya Kwanza Alliance is a sinking ship that will soon result in a disaster.

"Joining President Ruto is a disaster. In fact, it is an abomination, because it cannot work," said the governor.

He said that the President had lost the confidence of the international community and the vision he had for Kenyans, if any, was now a mirage.

"Where will he take us? He will not take us anywhere. In fact, he will be taking us into a sinking ship,” he said.

He further pointed out that Dr Ruto has lost the trust of his people.

Mr Orengo, who was speaking at the funeral of one of the victims of the anti-government protests in Alego Usonga on July 20, 2023, said joining Mr Ruto would mean either inheriting or sanitising the sins of the government.

Borrowing heavily

“I want to talk to those who are in a rush to join President Ruto. He is a passing cloud, and I say that without any fear of contradiction. First, he doesn’t have money because he has been borrowing heavily and Kenyans have told him that he cannot borrow anymore,” he stated, adding that Kenyans had already forced him to withdraw the Finance Bill, 2024.

Mr Odinga, who lost to Dr Ruto in the August 2022 presidential election and refused to accept his win, has recently been warming up to his political nemesis.

He has toyed with the idea of joining the broad-based government of national unity against the wishes of his Azimio la Umoja co-leaders. Mr Odinga was the Azimio presidential candidate in the last general election with Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua as his running mate.

Anti-government protests

The other coalition co-leaders include Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Eugene Wamalwa (DAP-K) and the Jubilee Party led by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Mr Odinga, who is also the leader of the ODM, said that if the President was forced out by the anti-government protesters led by Gen Z, it would pave the way for his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, to take power, which would be a dark day for Kenyans.

Mr Orengo, however, watered down the narrative, describing it as cheap politics.

"I hear some people saying that if President Ruto goes, the DP will take over. This is very petty politics. If we say Ruto must go, then he will go with all those associated with him. There is nothing like his deputy succeeding him," the Siaya governor said.

Mr Odinga has also argued that removing President Ruto from power could lead to anarchy and a failed state.

Mr Orengo, a long-time ally of Mr Odinga, joins a growing list of opposition politicians who have opposed Mr Odinga's move.

During a press briefing on Friday, Mr Musyoka and other opposition leaders said joining the ruling party would be a betrayal of the Gen Z cause. He said the youth had sustained street protests and called on President Ruto to step aside, adding that some of them had paid the ultimate price.