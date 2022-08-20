Moi family's last battlefront as Raymond seeks to fend off UDA wave in Rongai poll

When the Independent Electoral and Boundary Commission (IEBC) finally announces the date for the parliamentary polls in the Rongai constituency in Nakuru County, it will be do or die for incumbent Raymond Moi.

According to political pundits in the region, it will either get worse or better for Raymond when more than 84,000 voters cast their votes and elect their new MP.

Raymond is facing a tough challenge from Paul Chebor of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) flag bearer Luka Kigen.

The eagerly awaited election was postponed by IEBC indefinitely over ballot errors.

End of 'Moi dynasty' ?

However, many political pundits believe the forthcoming election is important as it might mark the end of the Moi dynasty in Rift Valley and by extension, the country.

His younger brother Senator Gideon Moi was shown the door in Baringo in the senatorial race that was won by UDA's William Cheptumo.

Subsequently, the elections in Rongai will be a political reality check for Raymond who has dominated Rongai parliamentary seat since 2013.

Raymond has been a dominant political figure since he won the seat in 2013.

However, his record attempt to retain the seat for the third consecutive term hangs in the balance and is facing a double-edged sword from the UDA brigade and supporters who are basking in the glory of President-elect William Ruto and the Nakuru gubernatorial winner Susan Kihika.

At the same time, out of the 11 constituencies in the cosmopolitan county, UDA has won eight, Jubilee two.

With Rongai still in the hands of Kanu, it remains to be seen whether the incumbent will withstand the strong UDA wave.

"It's a do or die for Raymond. If he loses the seat to a UDA candidate it will mark a sad exit of the Moi dynasty in Rift Valley and the country by extension," said Nicholas Korir a resident of Solai ward.

While reacting to the ballot errors on August 9 at Mercy Njeri Primary school polling station, Raymond accused IEBC of a plot to rig him out saying his constituency has witnessed such errors in 2013 and repeated them in 2017.

"I warned the IEBC official when I presented my papers to be careful about the perennial mess of election malpractices in Rongai but they seem not to have taken it seriously. It is now clear to me that it is IEBC that wants to rig me out. It is not the residents who don't want me. It is IEBC who make deliberate mistakes," said Raymond.

"The ballot errors will affect the turnout and many of Raymond's supporters would not turn out to vote since there is no presidential election," said Rachel Wambui a resident of Kiamunyi.

A large-scale protest by Raymond supporters on August 9 saw them lit tyres and block the Nakuru-Kabaranet road accusing the electoral body of planning to rig out their candidate.

However, Mr Chebor of UDA said he was ready for the elections.

"If it's God's wish I shall win and if it's God's wish that Mr Moi wins I have no issue. He should stop panicking because even my name was also missing from the ballot paper," said Mr Chebor.

"I have no problem. God's time is the best. If this seat is mine even if it is repeated 10 times I will still win just like what happened in the primaries where it was repeated and I went on to win," added Mr Chebor.

But if the mood on the ground is anything to go by, then Raymond will have to work extra hard to convince the more than 84,000 voters to give him a historic third term in office.