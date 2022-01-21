Gideon Moi

Gideon Moi speaks at a funeral service in honour of his father, late former Kenya President, Daniel Arap Moi, at the Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi on February 11, 2020. 

More Mzee Moi family members to plunge into politics

By  Eric Matara

What you need to know:

  • Mr Clinton Moi, a grandson of Moi, is targeting the Eldama Ravine parliamentary seat.
  • Ms Gladys Jeruto Tagi, a daughter-in-law, is weighing whether to vie for MP or the Koibatek MCA’s seat.

At the time of his death and after ruling for 24 years, President Daniel Moi had established a “dynasty”, with two of his sons, Gideon Moi and Raymond Moi, holding elective seats.

