Raymond Moi to face UDA challenger for Rongai MP’s seat

The late President Daniel arap Moi's son, Raymond Moi, will now compete with United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Paul Chebor in the race for the Rongai parliamentary seat.

This is after the former Solai ward representative secured a UDA ticket, beating three other aspirants.

Mr Chebor was announced winner after garnering 9,597 votes against his closest challenger Raymond Komen’s 9,012.

Mr Chebor had earlier been confirmed winner of the controversial nominations last week, but the results were cancelled because of massive irregularities. He had garnered 8,428 votes against Mr Komen's 7,973.

The UDA National Elections Board announced a repeat after Mr Komen contested the results.

Rocked by chaos

After tallying in Tuesday’s rerun, which was rocked by chaos, the returning officer confirmed Mr Chebor’s win amid protests from Mr Komen.

Officials had to delay the tallying on several occasions in order to address complaints from Mr Komen.

Some of the complaints raised were exaggerated figures from polling centres and unsigned forms presented by presiding officers.

Police officers took charge of the tallying centre at Kirobon Secondary School in order to control wild crowds of supporters charging against each other.

Mr Chebor will now face Mr Moi of Kanu in the August 9 General Election.

Rongai MP Raymond Moi. He is banking on his record of using NG-CDF to seek a third term. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Exuded confidence

The Rongai MP, who is banking on his record of using NG-CDF to seek a third term, was quoted as saying that no candidate can ever elbow him out unless he opts to run for another seat.

He has previously exuded confidence that he will recapture the seat.

"So some people think they can come and contest against me in 2022. Let them not waste their time and resources. I will defeat them the same way I defeated them in 2013 and 2017,” he said.

Mr Moi says he deserves a third term because he has “distributed resources equitably and the impact of my development projects has been felt in all corners of Rongai”.

In 2017, he fought tooth and nail to fend off a stiff challenge from a Jubilee candidate who conducted a well-oiled campaign, aided by DP Ruto.

Nakuru West contest

In Nakuru West, Shabaab MCA Githengi Mwangi Kamau trounced his four opponents to win the UDA ticket, bagging 3,136 votes. His closest challenger, Fransisca Kamuren, received 2,639.

Mr Kamau will now face the incumbent Samuel Arama (Jubilee) and the Orange Democratic Movement's Andrew Ochoki in the August 9 polls.

Mr Fadhili Msuri also beat four contestants to clinch the Biashara ward UDA party ticket in repeat primaries after garnering 2,880 votes.

Mr Msuri trounced his closest challenger, the incumbent MCA Peter Njoroge, alias Wanyaguthie, who received 1,137 votes.

Others in the race were Stephen Kuria (834), Hezron Manyara (387) and Rop Koech (114).