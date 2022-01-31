Daniel arap Moi

Former President Daniel arap Moi. Despite being called a dictator by critics, Moi enjoyed strong support from many Kenyans.

| File | AFP

Politics

Prime

Daniel Moi family faces big exam in August elections

By  Eric Matara

Nation Media Group

President Daniel arap Moi ruled for 24 years and bestrode Kenya like a colossus.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.