Daniel Moi family faces big exam in August elections

President Daniel arap Moi ruled for 24 years and bestrode Kenya like a colossus.

He earned the moniker ‘Professor of Politics’ for his ability to easily neutralise political enemies for almost a quarter of a century.

Despite being called a dictator by critics, President Moi enjoyed strong support from many Kenyans and was seen as a uniting figure when he took power after founding President Jomo Kenyatta died in office on August 22, 1978.

His children, Raymond Moi and Gideon Moi, followed in their father’s footsteps and joined politics. Gideon is the Kanu Chairman and Baringo Senator while Raymond is the Rongai MP in Nakuru County.

Two other Mois have now joined politics as the family spreads its wings in the political landscape. Mr Clinton Moi, a grandson of the former President, and Ms Gladys Jeruto Tagi, a daughter-in-law, have also joined the ring.

Clinton is eyeing the Eldama Ravine parliamentary seat currently held by Mr Moses Lessonet.

“Our people need fresh and young leadership that can transform lives, create jobs and end unemployment. I am confident l will get the opportunity to serve,” Clinton told the Nation yesterday.

Ms Tagi is said to be weighing options on whether to vie for a parliamentary or the Koibatek MCA seat.

Although Clinton has not announced the party he will use, he is expected to run for the seat on a Kanu ticket. Others in the Eldama Ravine parliamentary race are UDA’s Emmanuel Ngetuny and former East African Community Minister Musa Sirma.

Mr Ngetuny is said to among the front-runners. In 2013, Mr Sirma ditched ODM to join Deputy President William Ruto’s United Republican Party (URP).

Mr Lessonet is eyeing the Baringo gubernatorial seat currently held by Stanley Kiptis.

Dr Ruto has vowed to stop the Moi ‘dynasty’ in Rift Valley politics by fielding strong candidates against them.

“We (United Democratic Alliance) have fielded candidates in Rongai and Baringo to try and whittle down the Moi influence in the August 9 General Election. We want to ensure that all elected leaders in Nakuru and Baringo come from UDA,” said a UDA source.

Political analyst Steve Kabita added: “Raymond must work harder to retain his seat because the frosty relationship between Moi and Ruto could complicate matters for him. Raymond will have to burn the midnight oil and craft a winning strategy amid the UDA wave in the Rift Valley.”

He will face opposition from Mr Raymond Komen, a son of former Rongai MP Willy Komen, Mr Paul Kibet Chebor, a close ally of Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika, Ms Gladys Kamuren, Peter Keitany, Billy Kiprop and Elijah Biwott.

Kanu has won the seat four times since it was hived off the larger Nakuru North constituency, now Subukia, in 1988.

“The Mois still wield a lot of influence in Nakuru and Baringo and it won’t be easy for UDA,” said Mr Jesse Karanja, a political analyst, adding that the Kenyatta succession race is also expected to be a critical factor.

Raymond first won the seat in 2013 on a Kanu ticket.

The cosmopolitan constituency has sizeable populations of Luos, Kisiis, Luhyas, Turkanas and Kambas. “The aspirants will have to consolidate votes from these communities. They make up 25 per cent of the electorate in the area,” said Mr Karanja.

Kalenjins and Kikuyus are the dominant communities. Mr Moi, who is banking on his CDF record, is confident of retaining his seat.

“So some people think they can come and contest against me in 2022. Let them not waste their time and resources. I will defeat them the same way I did in 2013 and 2017,” he recently told supporters.

“What I can advise them is to pray that I go and take over Gideon’s seat (Baringo County) or even Governor because he is going for bigger things in 2022. That way they can come and take over Rongai but they need my blessings,” he added.

Mr Moi said he deserves a third term because he has distributed resources equitably “and the impact of my development projects has been felt in all corners of Rongai”.

Mr Komen, whose campaign centred on youth transformation, failed to make an impact in 2017 despite huge resources at his disposal and the support of Dr Ruto.

In Baringo County, there are several politicians linked to the DP who are eyeing the senatorial seat should Gideon run for the presidency.

They include Tenges Ward MCA Silas Tochim, National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) senior official Isaiah Kirukmet and Felix Chelaite, an Australian-based Chamber of Commerce member. Baringo North MP William Cheptumo is also considering between going for the senatorial position or defending his parliamentary seat for the fourth term.

Kanu was planning to field a candidate, which will make the race a major battle between the independence party and UDA.

“Since the senatorial seat has been in the hands of our party, we will field a candidate to battle it out with the UDA aspirant in next year’s elections. Kanu is still considering options to pick the best candidate,” a top Kanu official said.

For the past 10 years, Dr Ruto has run the show in the region, pushing Mr Moi to the periphery, but recent political changes nationally spearheaded by President Kenyatta have elevated the senator.

Mr Moi is a member of One Kenya Alliance (OKA), which also has Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and ODM’s Jimi Wanjigi.

The strong ties between Moi and Kenyatta families, which date back to the 1960s, have also played to the senator advantage, with the President appearing to be tactically bringing him into his succession plans.

His long friendship with Uhuru, which dates back to their days as students at the St Mary’s School, Nairobi in late 1970s, has come in handy, reinforced by strong ties that bind the two families together.

During the burial of the former President, the Baringo senator was handed a replica of a rungu that was synonymous with his father’s 24-year rule, signifying the unenviable responsibility on him to revive Kanu.

His brother, Raymond, endorsed him to take over political leadership from their father. Senator Moi then promised to reinvigorate Kanu ahead of the 2022 General Election.

His endorsement as the late president’s political heir set the stage for a major political battle with Dr Ruto.

On May 2, 2020, Kanu signed a post-poll deal with the ruling Jubilee Party.

“Mzee Moi started grooming Gideon at a very early life and went out of his way to hold the young Moi's hand as he cut his political teeth. Gideon was his preferred successor and everyone in the family knew,” said Mr Lee Njiru, who served President Moi as press secretary.

Moi’s firstborn is Jenniffer Chemutai Kositany, who was born in 1953.

An alumnus of Kenya High School, she pursued university education in the United States. She maintains a private life and has kept off politics.

Jennifer is widowed. Her husband Stephen Kositany, who hailed from the politically-famous Kositany family in Nandi County, died in a road accident. His brother is Soy MP Caleb Kositany.

Jonathan Moi was a rally driver and the second child and firstborn son. He unsuccessfully vied for the Eldama Ravine parliamentary seat. He died in April 2019 after a long battle with cancer.

John Mark, the third-born, is the least known of Moi’s sons. He was born in 1958, lived briefly in the United States but came back home without completing his studies.

Philip, a retired army major, shot to the limelight after his divorce and a Sh90 million maintenance case against his estranged wife Rosana Pluda.

Doris, on the other hand, has kept away from the limelight. She is an alumnus of Nairobi Primary, Limuru Girls and Imani School in Thika. She briefly stayed in Australia. June, the youngest, is Moi's adopted daughter. Like Gideon, she was also the former president's favourite.

She attended Nairobi Primary, Kenya High and then moved on to university in Canada. She is a successful businesswoman.

The Mois, it seems, just like the Jomo Kenyatta and Jaramogi Odinga families that have dominated Kenyan politics since independence, are not about to let the political flame in the family die.