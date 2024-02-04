Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka

Kalonzo Musyoka: How rebels attacked Kenya's embassy in Sudan

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka during the National Dialogue Committee talks at Bomas of Kenya, Nairobi on September 1, 2023.

Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

By  Kitavi Mutua

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Musyoka says the attack on Kenya’s Sudan mission, which was never disclosed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, happened as Nairobi prepared to close the embassy and rescue Kenyans from the war-struck Sudan.
  • According to Kalonzo, the ambassador and other embassy staff escaped by tuk tuk as rebels ransacked the premises.

