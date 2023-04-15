KQ cancels Khartoum flights citing unrest in Sudan

Kenya Airways has cancelled flights into and out of Khartoum effective today, citing the ongoing unrest in Sudan.

In a statement, the national carrier advised the affected customers to contact its customer centre.

Earlier, President William Ruto urged a peaceful solution and said he is consulting regional leaders and the international community on dialogue and mediation.

Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces, the paramilitary unit that often runs a parallel command system but says it plays alongside the army, clashed with the country’s army on Saturday, leading to fears of a third coup in four years.

The RSF is led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti, the deputy leader of the Sovereignty Council, the definitive leadership organ of the junta led by Lt-Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

The two wings of Sudan’s security component have had a long running dispute that revolves primarily around their respective gains in the post-overthrow era of former Omar al-Bashir, Sudan’s longtime ruler jettisoned in April 2019. Their tiff is also linked to the personal competition between army chief al-Burhan, and RSF.