Ruto calls for ceasefire between leaders in troubled Sudan

President William Ruto has called for a ceasefire between the two warring parties in Sudan that have led to the loss of hundreds of lives, massive destruction of property and displacement of civilians in the country.

Instead, the Head of State has urged the two parties, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF), to cease hostilities and resolve their differences amicably to prevent further loss of life and property.

"It is time to silence the guns in our region and continent so that we can focus on the urgent work of enabling our people to pursue opportunities and realise their aspirations in peace and tranquillity. Time is of the essence," said President Ruto.

Dr Ruto expressed concern at the indiscriminate use of lethal weapons and air power by both RSF and SAF against military and non-military targets, causing devastating damage to property including public infrastructure such as roads, bridges and airports.

The President said Nairobi was deeply concerned by the targeting of members of the diplomatic community and the general civilian population caught in the crossfire.

"A pattern of systematic violation of established norms and principles of international humanitarian law is clearly emerging and this situation is becoming a threat to regional and international peace and security," he said.

Outstanding issues

Sudan has been torn by violence over the past five days after the RSF and the SAF failed to agree on a single outstanding issue in the Political Framework Agreement, which concerns the timeframe for the integration of the RSF into the SAF. The conflict arose from disagreements over when the Rapid Support Forces (RSF)will integrate into the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF).

This misunderstanding, which began in the boardroom, has now escalated into a full-blown military confrontation that has seen Khartoum airport damaged and fighter jets deployed across Sudan over the past five days as the two parties seek to defeat the other.

Nairobi has also urged the leadership of the two warring parties in Khartoum to ensure full compliance with the resolution of the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (Igad) Heads of State Summit held last Sunday that called for the immediate cessation of hostilities. The Summit also agreed to allow unrestricted humanitarian access and to extend full cooperation to the Igad missions of Heads of State and Government when they visit Sudan.