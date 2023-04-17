Kenya sets up an emergency evacuation plan for Kenyans in Sudan

The Kenyan government has launched an evacuation plan for its citizens residing in Sudan.

This comes amid the recent political unrest and protests that have engulfed Sudan following the military coup in October 2022.

According to reports by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, there are around 3000 Kenyans living and working in Sudan, with no Kenyan casualties reported so far.

Speaking at a press conference, Roseline Njogu, the Principal Secretary of the State Department for Diaspora Affairs, revealed that the government is currently mapping out a plan for the evacuation of Kenyan citizens living in Sudan.

Also Read: KQ cancels Khartoum flights

While there has been no report of casualties, Ms Njogu emphasized that the government is prepared to take action in the event that Kenyan citizens are in danger or unable to continue living peacefully in Sudan.

“Right now there is so far no casualty reported. However, if Kenyan citizens living in Sudan are in danger or unable to continue their peaceful existence ideally we will call for evacuation. We are committed to ensuring that all Kenyans are safely rescued and brought home should the situation warrant it,” said Ms Njogu

To ensure the safety of its citizens in Sudan, the State Department for Diaspora Affairs has set up a multi-agency technical team that is closely monitoring the situation on a real-time basis.

The department also urged Kenyans living and working in Sudan to remain indoors and to contact the Kenyan embassy in Khartoum through the emergency number +249900194854 or via various social media channels.

In addition, the government has established a local emergency contact phone number, +2540114757002, for friends and relatives of Kenyans in Sudan to provide information on those stranded as they undertake a mapping exercise to facilitate their evacuation strategy.

The government has also assured its citizens in Sudan that it is working tirelessly to ensure their safety and urged them to cooperate with the authorities during this challenging time.

This move by the Kenyan government is in line with its commitment to ensuring the safety and welfare of its citizens, both at home and abroad.

The situation in Sudan remains volatile, and the government's swift action in evacuating its citizens from the country is commendable. The Kenyan government's efforts in providing assistance to its citizens in times of crisis reaffirm its commitment to the well-being of its people.

This comes two days after President William Ruto urged a peaceful solution in the outbreak of clashes in Sudan on Saturday as he said he is consulting regional leaders and the international community on dialogue and mediation.