President Ruto: Enlist experts in peacekeeping teams

President William Ruto has called for the involvement of multidisciplinary experts in peacekeeping and stabilisation missions to ensure lasting peace in war-torn countries.

Speaking during the opening of the 27th International Association of Peacekeeping Training Centres (IAPTC) conference in Nairobi, the President said beyond the fighting, conflict has far-reaching economic, industrial and environmental devastation that lingers long after the last gun has been silenced.

He said the relationship between economic development on one hand and stability, peace and security on the other, is no longer debatable.

“This calls for robust multidisciplinary capacity which must incorporate input from the military, police, civilians, academics and researchers,” he said.

Senior military, police and security experts from over 67 countries are attending the week-long conference that seeks to address challenges in modern day conflict that is exacerbated by online misinformation and disinformation.

It will also address issues of sexual harassment, impact of women and children in armed conflict and the future of peace operations now that there’s a steady rise in armed conflict and a drop in peace keeping operations.

President Ruto said Kenya’s geo-strategic location presents exceptional challenges and incomparable opportunities in the pursuit of peace and security at the same time.

“Although we sit squarely at the confluence of a conflict system consisting of various intra and inter-states’ struggles, we remain peaceful, safe, secure, resilient and at the forefront of efforts to find lasting tranquility in our region and beyond,” he said.

Kenya has acted in solidarity with the rest of the world to restore peace and stability in 46 peacekeeping and stabilisation missions and is still in active operation in Somalia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan and is set to join the soon-to-be-formed peacekeeping mission in Haiti.

Participants for past and ongoing missions have been trained at the International Peace Support Training Centre in Karen.

“I strongly support the role of the centre as a strategic asset in our effort to enhance peace support capacity throughout the world,” said the president.

Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said the conference presents Kenya an opportunity to contribute and learn from international partners amidst evolving and complex peace and security challenges.

“We must remain agile and adaptable by learning the power of shared knowledge and cooperation to strengthen our collective capabilities and capacities,” he said.

The world is witnessing a drop in peacekeeping missions caused by reduced funding and inadequate logistical support.

The African Union (AU) will fold its decades-long mission in Somalia next year, a move that has caused fears over a resurgence of Al Shabaab terror group.