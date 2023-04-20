I’m ready to face ICC, Gachagua tells Raila

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua yesterday waded into the raging debate over the International Criminal Court (ICC), accusing leaders of the Opposition of instigating his prosecution for protecting President William Ruto.

Mr Gachagua, however, vowed to remain loyal to his boss, adding that he wasn’t scared and was ready to present himself before the Hague-based court.

“If you want to forward my name to ICC, you can do so. These Azimio [la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party] people don’t understand me ... If my boss is in trouble I am equally in trouble. We are like Siamese twins. I have to watch his back,” he said, urging Coast leaders to support the Kenya Kwanza administration.

ICC intervention

Last week, Azimio leader Raila Odinga formally sought the intervention of the ICC through his lawyer Paul Mwangi over the “killing and maiming” of his supporters by police during anti-government protests. But speaking during the opening of the deputy governors forum in Mombasa, Mr Gachagua said he wouldn’t allow what befell Dr Ruto to befall him.

He was alluding to the crimes against humanity charges that Dr Ruto faced relating to the 2007/2008 post-election violence.

Azimio also drew the attention of the ICC to an alleged assassination attempt against Mr Odinga, asking the court to investigate the top Kenya Kwanza leadership, including President Ruto and DP Gachagua. The Opposition linked remarks made in public by some Kenya Kwanza politicians to the invasion of properties belonging to Mr Odinga and former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Yesterday, Mr Gachagua urged deputy governors to work in sync with their bosses rather than in competition with them.

At the same time, the DP said the government will continue to invest in Coast, a region perceived as Mr Odinga’s political stronghold. He brushed off critics of his frequent visits to the region, saying, his visits are meant to serve the people.

“I have received complaints that I have made the Coast region my home but I want to tell them Coast is in Kenya and, having shares in the government, I want to add supporters from this region to the Kenya Kwanza government,” said the DP.

He spoke at Liwatoni Fisheries Complex during the launch of six patrol boats. Mr Gachagua pledged to increase Coast votes for the Kenya Kwanza Alliance from the 44 per cent realised in last year’s elections to 80 per cent by “bringing development to the people.”

He put drug barons on notice, saying, “We are not going to spare anyone” in the fight against drug trafficking in the region.

On illegal fishing, Mr Rigathi said the six vessels donated by the Japanese government will play a key role in containing the vice. The boats, the DP said, will be critical in facilitating physical surveillance and electronic monitoring of marine fisheries.