Azimio ICC letter: IG Koome says police not intimidated, warns against more chaos

The National Police Service (NPS) is not intimidated by threats, Inspector-General of Police Japheth Koome told journalists on Sunday, in response to news of a letter from the opposition's Azimio coalition to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has formally sought the intervention of the ICC over the alleged “killing and maiming” of his supporters by the police, during anti-government demonstrations that began on March 20, signalling a long-drawn confrontation with President William Ruto’s administration.

Azimio has provided details of nine individuals it believes were killed by the police, including a policeman who was run over by a police vehicle, during the now suspended mass action. It has also listed opposition supporters and journalists allegedly wounded by the police during the protests.

In his response to Azimio's move, IG Koome noted that the main aim of the police service is to serve the public.

The police boss said, “This is the only nation God gave us and we must love and serve it,” he said, adding the NPS “shall go the extra mile to protect everyone’s life and property, whether mighty or lowly, including members of the 4th estate”.

IG Koome further warned that should Azimio's Sunday meeting turn chaotic, the NPS will respond accordingly.

The coalition has announced plans to embark on public engagement starting with Nairobi where they will hold a town hall meeting and a public baraza at Kamkunji grounds on Sunday.

The person behind this began with Muthaura then came to Koome. This is politics targeting a particular community I have friends from all communities, let's stop tribalism

Azimio has said they will go to Kamukunji grounds. They followed due process by writing to the Shauri Moyo OCS and we okayed it [the meeting] because, unlike before, they followed the law. If Azimio attempts to destroy property or life in today's event, I shall respond using the resources bought by taxpayers’ money.”

He noted that they cannot allow Kenya to experience the violence taking place in Sudan.