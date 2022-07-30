I'm not scared of you, DP William Ruto tells Uhuru Kenyatta

I am not scared of your threats, bring it on.”

That is the message Deputy President William Ruto had for his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, yesterday in one of the strongest diatribes he has launched since the fallout between the two became public.

The DP accused the President of threatening him and his Kenya Kwanza brigade, saying the Head of State should be a unifying not a divisive figure.

“As long as you don’t kill my children, I am ready to face you in this election with your project,” said the UDA presidential candidate.

“Mr President, you shouldn’t be the source of a threat in Kenya. Stop threatening Kenyans. Your work is to ensure that all Kenyans are safe. Stop telling us that we will know that you’re the President,” added the DP in Kapsabet yesterday during a campaign tour of Nandi County.

He noted that he supported the President in 2013 and 2017.

“We are the ones who elected you and we elected you to be the President of Kenya. Stop threatening us. We will not be intimidated, threatened or blackmailed,” he added.

According to DP Ruto, the threats will not block his presidential bid noting that it is unstoppable.

Mr Ruto, who is now in a vicious war of words with the Head of State, asked him to focus on selling the candidature of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga .

Agitated

Dr Ruto, who looked agitated, told the President that he is ready to deal with him head on in the August 9 polls.

“My friend please, when you needed someone to stand with you, we were there with you. Raila who you’re pushing now is someone who has frustrated this country. We will not allow you to push us,” he said.

He added: “Stop engaging me my friend, kindly push your own candidate. Mr President please, stop talking about me, talk about your candidate. Tell us Raila’s agenda and leave William Ruto alone.”

But Azimio secretary-general Junet Mohamed accused Mr Ruto of getting agitated when he is talked about yet he insults the President regularly.

“He (Ruto) is the one who has been talking about President Kenyatta on every platform, but when the President responds to him he gets agitated. He should be reminded that Uhuru is not on the ballot. It is Raila he should be facing. This bitterness and anger is all about him losing the election and there is nothing we can do to help him,” he added.

DP Ruto also hit out at President Kenyatta for pretending that the Kenya Kwanza team had never helped him before to warrant his recent de-campaigning.

“I supported you when you needed a man to support you and if you feel that you cannot support me, please leave me alone. There is a lot of respect for Mr President. Please be a decent human being. Be grateful, we are the ones who voted you and stop pretending now that you don’t know,” he said.

Dr Ruto, who was accompanied by Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart Moses Wetang’ula and a host of local leaders asked his supporters not to accept to be provoked while calling for peaceful polls.

DP Ruto added that his administration will not go after President Kenyatta despite being humiliated.

“I want to tell my friend President, even though you have humiliated me, just know that I am a gentleman, I am Christian, therefore, I will not have any issue with you. I will ensure that you go home peacefully and do your things without any problem,” said DP Ruto.

Campaign

At the same time, Dr Ruto asked the provincial administrators to stop being used to campaign for the Azimio team while telling those who have been punished for not spearheading Mr Odinga’s agenda that his administration will promote them.

“We will make the provincial administration to be professional and deliver government services to all Kenyans irrespective of their political affiliation. I am asking our members of the provincial administration not to accept it. Do not accept to be abused by the Azimio people who do not have a plan,” said Mr Ruto.

He asked police to ignore the instructions being given to them by the government and stand up for the unity of the country.

“We are asking police officers to refuse instructions that will cause conflict and violence in our country and to make sure you abide by the oath of office because this election is done and dusted and our competitors know it as much as we do,’” said Dr Ruto.

Senator Wetang’ula asked the President to desist from night meetings, where he claimed that he is using them to drum up support for his preferred candidate.

“We are advising you to stop these meetings. These remaining days even if you say what or you do what, it will not change anything because Raila is retiring with you,” he said.

Mr Mudavadi said: “Please get out of your succession politics. You have had your fair share of 10 years of leadership.