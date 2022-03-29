Ruto to Uhuru: Stop using State House to promote disunity

Deputy President William Ruto on Monday accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of using State House for political activities and talk that he said promote disunity.

Ruto to Uhuru: Stop using Statehouse to promote disunity

In a continuation of the war of words between the Jubilee duo—whose political marriage has irreversibly broken—Dr Ruto said the House on the Hill should be treated as a neutral ground, available for use by all Kenyans, and promoting unity of all Kenyans.

"I want to talk to my brother President Uhuru Kenyatta, you are the leader of all Kenyans. Do not allow the state house to be the theatre of planting seeds of division of the people of Kenya along community and ethnic lines," he said in Msambweni, Kwale County during a political rally.

The DP said even though President Kenyatta does not support his presidential bid, he should not use his position to spread political falsehood and negative information against him (Ruto).

He claimed that he supported President Kenyatta when all the other leaders were against him.

This was in reference to reports that President Kenyatta had on Saturday told Gikuyu elders at State House how the DP had plotted to bring him down so as to take over government through impeachment.

The Deputy President automatically takes over from his or her boss, if the President is removed from office by impeachment, or dies, or is declared mentally incapable to execute his or her functions.

"I stood by you when no other person was willing to stand by you. I supported you when the friends you have now were against you. I am asking for very little and that is for the State House not to be used as an avenue for propaganda that we were once involved with the man of Kitendawili (Raila Odinga) to impeach you or bring down your government," he said.

He advised the President to respect his office and use it as a symbol of unity and not division.