You are ungrateful, William Ruto allies tell Uhuru Kenyatta

William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto addresses a crowd in Githunguri constituency yesterday. He was accompanied by many of his allies from the region.

Photo credit: DPPS

By  Simon Ciuri

Nation Media Group

Deputy President William Ruto was on a vote-hunting mission in Kiambu County for the fifth time in a month yesterday, with his allies accusing President Uhuru Kenyatta of being ungrateful.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.