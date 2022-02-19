You are ungrateful, William Ruto allies tell Uhuru Kenyatta

Deputy President William Ruto was on a vote-hunting mission in Kiambu County for the fifth time in a month yesterday, with his allies accusing President Uhuru Kenyatta of being ungrateful.

Dr Ruto was hosted in Githunguri constituency by Kiambu Woman Representative Gathoni wa Muchomba, who is eyeing the seat now held by Mr Gabriel Kago Mukuha who is popularly known as Kago wa Lydia.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah and other allies of the DP in the region said President Kenyatta is not even thankful to people who put him in power.

Mr Ichung’wah said Mr Kenyatta has never found time to visit the county and thank the people who voted for him in 2013 and 2017.

“The only thing the President does is inviting us to State Lodge in Sagana,” the Kikuyu lawmaker said.

Mr Ferdinand Waititu, whose term as Kiambu governor ended with an impeachment by the county assembly and Senate in January 2020, echoed Mr Ichung’wah’s sentiments.

Mr Waititu said President Kenyatta has forgotten his people after teaming up with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga.

The DP began his tour of Githunguri by addressing a crowd in Jamaica area.

He told the President and the government to stop piling more debts on Kenyans, adding that paying the loans costs the country more than Sh1 trillion every year.

Kibaki example

“The National Treasury should not borrow more money. The country has enough debts already,” the DP said.

He added that the idea of joining hands with Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula “is not about sharing power or positions but moving Kenya forward and reviving the Big Four Agenda, which was sabotaged by Raila when he shook hands with President Kenyatta”.

Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro, said President Mwai Kibaki left Sh1.6 trillion when he retired as president in 2013 “but Kenyatta’s government has exceeded the borrowing ceiling set by the National Assembly and Senate”.

He claimed Kenya’s debt has shot up to Sh12 trillion.

“We cannot afford to borrow more because our country may end up being auctioned,” Mr Nyoro said.

Mr Waititu said President Kenyatta should emulate Mr Kibaki who left politics after serving his two terms “without endorsing or forcing anyone on Kenyans”.

“Let him retire in peace just like what Kibaki did. We cannot vote for Raila,” the former Kiambu county boss told the crowds in Githunguri.

Mr Mudavadi and Senator Wetang’ula said they chose to work with Dr Ruto “so that he wins the presidential race in the first round.

Other MPs who accompanied the DP were Njuguna Wanjiku (Kiambaa), Alice Wahome (Kandara) and Aden Duale of Garissa Township.