Uhuru accuses Ruto of spreading falsehoods on campaign trail

President Uhuru Kenyatta took a swipe at his deputy William Ruto as he accused him of spreading falsehoods in his campaigns, particularly on the issue of ports.

The visibly agitated President, who did not name his deputy, said it was the “height of political deceit” for the UDA presidential flag bearer to talk ill of the handshake and development initiatives undertaken by the Jubilee administration

“Hakuna kitu kibaya kama siasa ya udanganyifu...siasa ya madharau (There is nothing as bad as politics of deceit),” he remarked.

In his 13 minutes off the cuff remarks, he defended the move to build the Inland Container Depot (ICD) among other development projects being criticised by his deputy. The President said the ICD project did not disadvantage those in Mombasa.

“As a matter of fact, no single person has lost his or her job owing to the construction of the ICD in Naivasha, instead business has grown tenfold in the coastal town,” said the Head of State.

“Wengine wanasema wajinga wameisha Kenya ilhali wanatuongelesha kama wajinga (Some are saying there is a shortage of fools in Kenya but they are talking to us like we are idiots),” he said.

“He is lying to Kenyans and he is in this government...is that honesty?” he posed, calling on leaders to stop political haughtiness while looking for votes.

Mr Kenyatta said a similar project will be undertaken in the Ndogo Kundu area in Mombasa, where another special economic zone will be set up, adding that the project is ongoing.

The Head of State officially opened the 1,000-acre Naivasha Special Economic Zone and laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Turkish Industrial Holding Complex in the zone.

The expansive complex, to be called Turkish Industry Zone, will cover a 400-acre area and consists of six factories involved in production of construction, forestry, furniture and cleaning products. The Sh90 billion investment will start production in 2024 and is estimated to inject an estimated Sh 63 billion (530 million US dollars) into the Kenyan economy and create 2,860 direct jobs.

He also commissioned the Sh1 billion Naivasha Industrial Park Water Project in Suswa, Narok County.