Ruto in Limuru

Deputy President William Ruto and nominated MCA Nduta Muongi wave to supporters in Kwambira, Kiambu County, after a church service at St Andrews Catholic Church in Rironi, Limuru. JONAH MWANGI | DPPPS

Ruto steps up offensive against Uhuru-Raila bond

By  Simon Ciuri  &  Ibrahim Oruko

Deputy President William Ruto for the second day running openly attacked President Uhuru Kenyatta during his tour of the Head of State’s Mount Kenya backyard, marking a weekend of an uncharacteristic bare-knuckle war of words between the two.

