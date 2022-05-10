Gikuyu elders on Raila running mate: It's Martha Karua for us

The Kikuyu Council of Elders(KCE) on Tuesday endorsed Narc-Kenya party leader Martha Karua as Raila Odinga’s running mate.

Together with the Kiama Kiama national office, the elders said that out of the 10 politicians interviewed for the role, Ms Karua had the best understanding of politics and democracy.

“We are [left] with four candidates for Raila’s running mate from Mt Kenya. We will support them, but from our experience, we will be happy if we get Martha Karua as the running mate and later the Deputy President to Mr Odinga,” the elders said in a statement read by Ndungu wa Gaithama, the national chairman.

The DP position, the elders said, required the best experience and synergy with the candidate.

“The position of the country’s Number Two is a serious appointment, which given our recent experience, requires a mature person with a public track record of good value principles, consistently focused, unselfish and citizen-centred,” the elders said.

Mr Gaithama cautioned Mt Kenya voters against choosing politicians he called political novices with no clear understanding of politics.

“We have seen our people who don’t know about politics speak in the motorcade looking for votes and that’s why we have come in between, and as the Gikuyu elders, caution against that,” he said.

Besides Ms Karua, those from Mt Kenya seeking to become Mr Odinga’s deputy include 2013 presidential candidate Peter Kenneth, Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya, and Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui.