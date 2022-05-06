Uhuru offers Kenneth and Sabina in search for Raila running mate

Mr Kalonzo Musyoka, Mr Peter Kenneth and Ms Martha Karua are among 20 individuals whose names have been submitted to a panel vetting running mate candidates for Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga.

Impeccable sources within the panel chaired by former Cabinet Minister Dr Noah Wekesa revealed that the 20 names were submitted by various parties within the Azimio framework that brings together 26 political parties.

“We have received 20 nominees for the position, which the panel will with immediate effect begin the process of vetting before we submit the best to the presidential candidate for nomination,” a source within the panel told the Nation.

The panel, the official noted, will avail opportunity to any candidate who wishes to make any presentation to the members of the committee a chance to do so.

“We shall then submit the name of the winner to the presidential candidate by May 10.”

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party settled on former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth as its first choice for Mr Odinga’s deputy presidential nominee, with Murang’a Woman Rep Sabina Chege listed as the party’s second choice.

Mr Odinga’s ODM party endorsed Deputy party leader Hassan Joho for the position.

“Kanu hereby proposes and submits the name of H.E Hon. Stephen Kalonzo as its preferred candidate for the position of Deputy President in the forthcoming general elections,” Senator Moi stated in the letter. “It is our sincere hope that this panel will consider and find him (Kalonzo) appropriate for the position of Deputy President and consequently recommend his selection as such.”

In recommending Mr Moi, Mr Salat wrote: “He holds an impeccable record in public service having served two five-year terms as MP for Baringo Central and two five-year terms as Senator for Baringo County.”

He went on: “A holder of bachelor’s and master’s degree qualifications from the University of Salford, Strathmore University and St Paul's University, Gideon Moi is also an astute businessman with extensive local and international networks that will be employed and deployed by the Azimio government to attract the much needed investment in Kenya in order to grow the economy.”

He described Moi as a “committed, trusted and steadfast senior member of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition who has contributed both his human and financial resources to build the coalition into a formidable contender for power in the August 9 general elections.”

The list also has Narc leader Charity Ngilu, her Narc Kenya counterpart Martha Karua, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya and National Liberal Party leader Stephen Tarus.

A letter by Narc Secretary-General Fidellis Nguli proposing Ms Ngilu states that “she has the best credentials having contested for the presidency in a crowded field of men in 1997, becoming the first woman in Kenya to ever vie for presidency.”

“Her administrative skills as a Cabinet Secretary in the Ministries of Health, Water, Infrastructure, poverty eradication and wealth creation are unparalleled. She is well-known both locally and internationally as a champion of women’s rights and cuts across as a non-tribal leader,” Mr Nguli stated.

He noted that Ms Ngilu also has a long working relationship with Mr Odinga and “her loyalty to him is unquestionable.”

By the time of going to press, the Nation had not been furnished with the full list, with the officials only sharing the total number that had been submitted.