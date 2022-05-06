Eight shortlisted for Raila Odinga running mate slot

The panel vetting running mate candidates for Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga has settled on eight individuals after rejecting 12 others whose names were irregularly submitted.

Some parties had disowned certain names submitted as being fronted by the outfits, forcing the seven-member team to convene a crisis meeting on Friday morning.

It emerged that some of the names were forwarded to the panel without the knowledge of the submitting parties.

From left: Gideon Moi, Peter Kenneth, Sabina Chege and Hassan Joho. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

The panel chaired by former Cabinet Minister Noah Wekesa shortlisted Mr Kalonzo Musyoka after he was nominated by his Wiper Party, Sabina Chege and Peter Kenneth both nominated by Jubilee of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Martha Wangari Karua (Narc Kenya).

Others shortlisted as possible running mates for Mr Odinga are Kanu boss Gideon Moi having been nominated by the independence party, Ali Hassan Joho (ODM), Stephen Kipkiyeny Tarus (National Liberal Party) and Charity Ngilu (Narc)

In a statement, the Dr Wekesa-led team said the panel received a total of 20 applications in response to the invitation.

“The rest 12 applications were not considered as they had not been submitted by the constituent political parties of the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance Coalition,” said Wekesa.

Earlier in the day, Dr Wekesa told Nation.Africa that some of the nominees could have drafted letters and made them appear as coming from their respective outfits.

“There are some people who alleged that their respective parties have recommended them but the parties have disowned such assertions. We have heard those complaints so we can’t share the names until we deal with the issues,” said Wekesa.

He said his panel was forced to go through the names before it could knock off the ones submitted irregularly.

“I will confirm the names once we sort out these issues. We will go through and disqualify the names that have not been sent by the party being alleged by the sender,” said Wekesa.