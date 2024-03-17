Raila Odinga

Ghosts of 2014 'Men in Black' Kasarani chaos in Joho, Oparanya duel for Raila's ODM party

ODM party leader Raila Odinga (center) with his two deputies Wycliffe Oparanya (left) and co-leader Ali Hassan Joho during the party’s National Governing Council meeting at Bomas of Kenya on February 25, 2022. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Justus Ochieng'

What you need to know:

  • Some feel the contest for ODM party leader should be left to Joho and Oparanya.
  • Wandayi says Raila should remain the undisputed ODM leader whether he becomes AU Commission chairman or not.
  • Factions linked to Mr Joho and Mr Oparanya have emerged in the orange outfit even though some party stalwarts have denied existence of the camps.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Why the US wants Kenya to send police to Haiti

    Police in Port-au-Prince, Haiti

  2. PREMIUM New crime alert: How burglers are finding targets at funerals

    Burglar

  3. PREMIUM Kagwanja: Ruto-Odinga ‘handshake’ is a wake-up call to plan for 2027

    President William Ruto

  4. PREMIUM Pinch of widening State levies gets more painful

    National Treasury

  5. PREMIUM Survivors in Ruto purge of Uhuru ambassadors

    William Ruto