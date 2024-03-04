Voters will punish you, Raila Odinga tells ODM ‘rebel' MPs in Nyanza

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has issued a warning to ‘rebels’ in the party, vowing to ensure they are voted out during the next elections.

Addressing the six ‘rebel’ MPs, mostly from Luo Nyanza, he said the party has no room for traitors. Speaking in Suba South constituency yesterday, Mr Odinga urged his supporters not to vote for MPs who refused to toe the party line.

The MPs who are deemed to have switched allegiance to President William Ruto are Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Phelix Odiwuor (Lang’ata), Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Tom Ojienda (Kisumu senator), Caroli Omondi (Suba South) and Paul Abuor (Rongo).

Three terms

Mr Odinga also endorsed the party’s national chairman, Mr John Mbadi, for the Suba South parliamentary seat.

Mr Mbadi served as Suba South MP for three terms until 2022 when he decided to seek the Homa Bay gubernatorial seat.

But he later abandoned his bid in support of Governor Gladys Wanga and was rewarded with a nomination to the National Assembly. His latest bid for the seat will reignite his rivalry with Mr Omondi, who was among the MPs who visited State House last year.

From left: ODM MPs Caroli Omondi, Phelix Odiwuor aka Jalango, Elisha Odhiambo, Tom Ojienda and Gideon Ochanda. Photo credit: Nation Media Group

Mr Mbadi beat Mr Omondi twice in the Suba South parliamentary race in 2013 and 2017 before Mr Mbadi decided to quit Parliament and seek the Homa Bay gubernatorial seat.

Mr Odinga said Mr Mbadi should return to Parliament.

“I am telling Mbadi to prepare to take back his seat in Parliament. I will campaign for him,” Mr Odinga said.

The ODM leader said Mr Omondi used to be among his loyal foot soldiers during his stint as prime minister in the grand coalition government.

The lawmaker served as chief of staff in the then prime minister's office.

“He vetted all those who had appointments in my office. He also planned some of the activities I undertook when I was prime minister,” Mr Odinga said.

According to the ODM leader, he contributed to the MP’s success.

Mr Odinga claimed Mr Omondi had asked for his support when Mr Mbadi declared that he would not run for a parliamentary seat in 2022.

Speaking at a delegates’ meeting in Suba North constituency, Mr Odinga accused Mr Omondi of later betraying him when the legislator visited President Ruto at State House in the company of the other MPs.

The former premier said pictures of the meeting were sent to him by other MPs.

“I was surprised by what I saw. They claimed to have gone to seek development [projects] but that was not the case,” Mr Odinga said.

He added that Mr Omondi and his colleagues, despite being elected as opposition legislators, decided to join President Ruto without informing him.

President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua with some Members of Parliament from Nyanza at State House, Nairobi, on February 10. Photo credit: File I Nation Media Group

The delegates' meeting was attended by ODM deputy leader Wycliffe Oparanya, Governor Wanga, her Siaya counterpart James Orengo, Roots party leader George Wajackoyah, MPs Lilan Gogo (Rangwe), Ong'ondo Were (Kasipul) and Martin Owino (Ndhiwa), among other politicians.

Accusing Mr Omondi of betrayal, Mr Mbadi claimed the Suba South MP was elected after his intervention and support.

“I will remain grateful to Raila after he supported me in my political journey. But I have to teach Caroli a lesson,” he said.

Controversial laws

While drumming up support for Mr Mbadi, Ms Wanga urged other party members to continue popularising ODM in the region.

“Let us continue with the recruitment drive and have more members. We will do whatever Baba (Mr Odinga) says because the county is an ODM zone,” she said.

Senator Kajwang accused Mr Omondi of going against the wishes of his party, including voting for controversial laws that introduced new taxes on Kenyans. These include the housing levy.

Mr Orengo described the ODM chairman as a strong leader who had united the party.