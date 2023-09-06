ODM shows Tom Ojienda, Jalang'o, 3 others the door

The Orange party on Wednesday expelled Tom Ojienda (Kisumu Senator), Phelix Odiwuor aka Jalang'o (Lang'ata MP), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem MP), Caroli Omondi (Suba South MP) and Gideon Ochanda (Bondo MP) for defying party position and gross misconduct.

In July, eight rebel ODM MPs were summoned by the party's disciplinary committee and they appeared before the panel on July 24 and July 25 to defend themselves against charges of associating with and supporting the policies of a rival political party and contradicting the party's position.

They also face charges of betraying the public trust reposed in them by party members, promoting the ideology, interests and policies of another political party and gross misconduct.

On Wednesday the party said, MPs Paul Abuor and Mark Nyamita, who appeared in person before the disciplinary committee and explained reasons for their actions, were reprimanded and fined a sum of Sh1 million each to be paid within sixty days.